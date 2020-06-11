Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Becomes Kids’ PE Teacher For A Day Amid Lockdown

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been involved in a range of philanthropic activities ever since the lockdown was imposed, to help vulnerable children in the UK. The 22-year-old has lent his support to yet another noble cause this week when he decided to don the PE kit to guide kids through a number of stretches and show them how to get ready for a big fixture.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford becomes PE teacher for a day

Kian working hard!! Ready for football to restart! His little sister not working so hard 🤣@MarcusRashford #CelebritySupplyTeacher pic.twitter.com/TEdY6iJ4DH — Ryan Stewart (@apyryan) June 10, 2020

Marcus Rashford spoke about his experiences venturing into football as a professional during the Rashford PE teacher stint. He then moved to his personal gym, where he went on to explain hamstring exercises to the kids. Children across the country were then put through a series of rigorous exercises, beginning with press-ups and sit-ups, then later moving on to jumping jacks. The Manchester United striker completed the circuit with leg balancing, hopping and lunges.

I’m going to get the class up on my website so the kids can pause it and work through it at a pace they want. Will let you all know as soon as it’s up 💪🏾 hope the kids enjoyed it this morning ♥️ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 10, 2020

Marcus Rashford enjoyed being a PE teacher for children, by his own admission. The Manchester United striker confirmed that he will soon post the video on his website for people to access it at their leisure. This is not the first time that the England international has come forward to help people during the lockdown. The 22-year-old is already involved with FareShare UK, a charity that is working to provide two million meals a week to children belonging to the vulnerable group. Rashford helped in raising funds for the NGO's target of £20 million.

Manchester United frontman Marcus Rashford injury update

Marcus Rashford suffered a severe back injury in January this year when he was introduced into the game as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of the FA Cup. The England international has had ample time to recover and return to fitness due to the coronavirus lockdown and the sporting suspension in the country that lasted three months.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed in multiple interviews that Marcus Rashford will be available to play in the club's first game after the competition resumes. The Red Devils will travel to London to play Tottenham on June 19 (June 20 according to IST). They are currently placed fifth on the Premier League table with 45 points to their credit as Solskjaer's men look to secure a top-four spot.

Image credit: Marcus Rashford Twitter handle