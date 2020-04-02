National Find A Rainbow Day: Why Is This Special Day Celebrated All Around The World?

The beginning of April is full of fun little 'festivals', including National Find a Rainbow Day. Only two days after April Fool's Day, on April 3, 2020, people around the world celebrate the Find a Rainbow Day, where they look for rainbows across the sky. This day is also used to promote scientific research about Rainbows. Moreover, artists are encouraged to create beautiful images depicting rainbows.

National Find a Rainbow Day: What is it and why is it celebrated?

Every year, on April 3, 2020, the world celebrates the National Find a Rainbow Day. This day does not really have an official origin, as it is not considered an official national holiday in any country. However, people worldwide still celebrate this day by looking for colourful rainbows across the sky.

For some people, rainbows are an artistic expression in the sky, while for others it is a sign of hope. Due to these reasons, rainbows are considered magical in many cultures and people across the globe appreciate these natural phenomena for their beauty. On National Find a Rainbow Day, people also study the science behind a rainbow. This day is popular among researchers who want to find out more about this beautiful natural phenomena.

Artists also look for rainbows during the National Find a Rainbow Day. Those who find rainbows then try to recreate its beauty on the canvas. Others create poetry and music after being inspired by rainbows. As the rainbow flag represents the LGBTQ community, The National Find a Rainbow Day is also used to spread awareness about the LGBTQ community in several countries.

When the sun's rays are refracted through the Earth's atmosphere at a certain angle, the light disperses and forms a colourful arc across the sky, called the rainbow. The basic science behind a rainbow was first explained by Issac Newton with his Prism dispersion experiment.

