Current Affairs 2020: April 2nd Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 2nd, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, April 1: National And International Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 is rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19. This will be the ------------- Edition of Tokyo Olympics 2021?

  • 30th
  • 31st
  • 32nd
  • 33rd

2. Recently, Punjab National Bank launched its New Logo Before its Merger with OBC and UBI. Who is the present MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank?

  • Rajnish Kumar
  • S.S Mallikarjuna Rao
  • Jens Stoltenberg
  • Navin Chikara

3. Which Indian state has formed Inter-Departmental Committees called ‘Team-11’ to fight with COVID-19?

  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Jammu and Kashmir

4. Which bank has started its service on WhatsApp?

  • HDFC bank
  • ICICI bank
  • Yes bank
  • SBI

5. Which Indian State Police has launched a Mobile App “Rajcop Citizens App?”

  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana
  • Gujarat
  • Assam

Also Read: GK Questions April 1, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. Which Railway Zone has recently completed the construction of First Prototype Hospital Isolation Coaches?

  • Northern Railway
  • Eastern Railway
  • Southern Railway
  • Western Railway

7. Which State government has set up mobile hand-wash facilities for the slum dwellers?

  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Odisha
  • Haryana
  • Andhra Pradesh

8. Which Indian Institute develops Mobile App ‘Corontine?’

  • IIT Gandhinagar
  • IIT Bombay
  • IIT Madras
  • IIT Delhi

9. Which Indian state has launched Pragyaam App to issue E-passes?

  • Jharkhand
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Goa

10. Recently, North Macedonia has now officially joined NATO as its 30 members. Who is the secretary-general of NATO?

  • Antonio Guterres
  • Jens Stoltenberg
  • Jim Bridenstine
  • Krystillina Geogerivia

Also Read: GK Questions March 30, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

  • Answer - 32nd
  • Answer - S.S Mallikarjuna Rao
  • Answer - Uttar Pradesh
  • Answer - ICICI bank
  • Answer - Rajasthan
  • Answer - Northern Railway
  • Answer - Andhra Pradesh
  • Answer - IIT Bombay
  • Answer - Jharkhand
  • Answer - Jens Stoltenberg

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
