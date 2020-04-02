Current Affairs 2020: April 2nd Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 is rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19. This will be the ------------- Edition of Tokyo Olympics 2021?

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

2. Recently, Punjab National Bank launched its New Logo Before its Merger with OBC and UBI. Who is the present MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank?

Rajnish Kumar

S.S Mallikarjuna Rao

Jens Stoltenberg

Navin Chikara

3. Which Indian state has formed Inter-Departmental Committees called ‘Team-11’ to fight with COVID-19?

Gujarat

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

4. Which bank has started its service on WhatsApp?

HDFC bank

ICICI bank

Yes bank

SBI

5. Which Indian State Police has launched a Mobile App “Rajcop Citizens App?”

Rajasthan

Haryana

Gujarat

Assam

6. Which Railway Zone has recently completed the construction of First Prototype Hospital Isolation Coaches?

Northern Railway

Eastern Railway

Southern Railway

Western Railway

7. Which State government has set up mobile hand-wash facilities for the slum dwellers?

Jammu and Kashmir

Odisha

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

8. Which Indian Institute develops Mobile App ‘Corontine?’

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

9. Which Indian state has launched Pragyaam App to issue E-passes?

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Goa

10. Recently, North Macedonia has now officially joined NATO as its 30 members. Who is the secretary-general of NATO?

Antonio Guterres

Jens Stoltenberg

Jim Bridenstine

Krystillina Geogerivia

Answer - 32nd

Answer - S.S Mallikarjuna Rao

Answer - Uttar Pradesh

Answer - ICICI bank

Answer - Rajasthan

Answer - Northern Railway

Answer - Andhra Pradesh

Answer - IIT Bombay

Answer - Jharkhand

Answer - Jens Stoltenberg

