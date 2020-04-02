Current Affairs 2020: April 2nd Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 is rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19. This will be the ------------- Edition of Tokyo Olympics 2021?
2. Recently, Punjab National Bank launched its New Logo Before its Merger with OBC and UBI. Who is the present MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank?
3. Which Indian state has formed Inter-Departmental Committees called ‘Team-11’ to fight with COVID-19?
4. Which bank has started its service on WhatsApp?
5. Which Indian State Police has launched a Mobile App “Rajcop Citizens App?”
6. Which Railway Zone has recently completed the construction of First Prototype Hospital Isolation Coaches?
7. Which State government has set up mobile hand-wash facilities for the slum dwellers?
8. Which Indian Institute develops Mobile App ‘Corontine?’
9. Which Indian state has launched Pragyaam App to issue E-passes?
10. Recently, North Macedonia has now officially joined NATO as its 30 members. Who is the secretary-general of NATO?
