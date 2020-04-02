The Debate
GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 2, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc that are conducted around the country. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of the prep for various competitive exams.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Who was the first Governor-General of India?

  • Lord William Bentinck
  • Warren Hastings
  • Charles Cornwallis
  • George Curzon

2. The study of the universe is known as?

  • Universe
  • Cosmology
  • Galaxy
  • Petology

3. What is the time taken by sunlight to reach earth?

  • 7 Min 16 seconds
  • 8 Min 16 seconds
  • 8 Min 20 seconds
  • 7 Min 20 seconds

4. Who was the last viceroy of India?

  • Lord William Bentick
  • Warren Hastings
  • Charles Cornwallis
  • Lord Lewis Mountbatten

5. Name the galaxy which is nearest to our galaxy milky way?

  • Sombrero
  • Andromeda
  • Whirlpool
  • Messier 81

6. What is the name of the branch of biology which deals with the study of the cell?

  • Botany
  • Zoology
  • Cytology
  • Anatomy

7. Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?

  • 4
  • 7
  • 9
  • 8

8. Name the southernmost point in Great Nicobar of India?

  • Pygmalion point (Indira point)
  • Teressa
  • Katchal
  • Kamorta

9. Which is the largest gland in the human body?

  • Kidneys
  • Ovaries
  • Liver
  • Abdomen

10. What is the other name of Vitamin B-12?

  • Cobalamin
  • Thiamine
  • Riboflavin
  • Pyridoxine

  • Answer - Lord William Bentinck
  • Answer - Cosmology
  • Answer - 8 Min 20 seconds
  • Answer - Lord Lewis Mountbatten
  • Answer - Andromeda
  • Answer - Cytology
  • Answer - 8
  • Answer - Pygmalion point (Indira point)
  • Answer - Liver
  • Answer - Cobalamin

