GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc that are conducted around the country. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of the prep for various competitive exams.
1. Who was the first Governor-General of India?
2. The study of the universe is known as?
3. What is the time taken by sunlight to reach earth?
4. Who was the last viceroy of India?
5. Name the galaxy which is nearest to our galaxy milky way?
6. What is the name of the branch of biology which deals with the study of the cell?
7. Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?
8. Name the southernmost point in Great Nicobar of India?
9. Which is the largest gland in the human body?
10. What is the other name of Vitamin B-12?
