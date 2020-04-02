GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc that are conducted around the country. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of the prep for various competitive exams.

Also Read: GK Questions March 30, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Who was the first Governor-General of India?

Lord William Bentinck

Warren Hastings

Charles Cornwallis

George Curzon

2. The study of the universe is known as?

Universe

Cosmology

Galaxy

Petology

3. What is the time taken by sunlight to reach earth?

7 Min 16 seconds

8 Min 16 seconds

8 Min 20 seconds

7 Min 20 seconds

4. Who was the last viceroy of India?

Lord William Bentick

Warren Hastings

Charles Cornwallis

Lord Lewis Mountbatten

5. Name the galaxy which is nearest to our galaxy milky way?

Sombrero

Andromeda

Whirlpool

Messier 81

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. What is the name of the branch of biology which deals with the study of the cell?

Botany

Zoology

Cytology

Anatomy

7. Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?

4

7

9

8

8. Name the southernmost point in Great Nicobar of India?

Pygmalion point (Indira point)

Teressa

Katchal

Kamorta

9. Which is the largest gland in the human body?

Kidneys

Ovaries

Liver

Abdomen

10. What is the other name of Vitamin B-12?

Cobalamin

Thiamine

Riboflavin

Pyridoxine

Also Read: GK Questions April 1, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answer - Lord William Bentinck

Answer - Cosmology

Answer - 8 Min 20 seconds

Answer - Lord Lewis Mountbatten

Answer - Andromeda

Answer - Cytology

Answer - 8

Answer - Pygmalion point (Indira point)

Answer - Liver

Answer - Cobalamin

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, April 1: National And International Questions