National Pina Colada Day Images You Can Share To Mark The Day

National Pina Colada Day 2020 will be celebrated on the 10th of July 2020, which is a day to rejoice the rum-based sweet cocktail. Pina Colada is a cocktail drink which comprises of coconut milk, rum, and pineapple juice. So, to learn more about this day, its history, facts, quotes, images, and much more, read the details of the National Pina Colada Day 2020.

History of National Pina Colada Day-

National Pina Colada Day is celebrated every year on 10th July across the United State. National Pina Colada Day 2020 is devoted and celebrated to all those things of Pina colada not only for cocktails but also for snacks, refreshments, or desserts made of Pina colada jelly beans. National Pina Colada Day is the perfect time to take a break and to enjoy the tasty drink in the summertime. Pina Colada has been Puerto Rico's national drink since 1978.

Also read | Flour-less Cookie Dough Bread Recipe Including Only 4 Ingredients Goes Viral

The story behind this day says that this day was created and introduced to the world by a bartender Ramón 'Monchito' Marrero Pérez at the Beachcomber Bar, Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1954. Pérez was introduced to coconut cream from Coco López and had hunted to find something to blend it with. Ramón assorted it with pineapple juice and light rum after three months of trying with various liquors and combined it with crushed or smooth ice. And this was how the piña colada was born and introduced to us.

How to celebrate the National Pina Colada Day 2020?

On this National Pina Colada Day, just make yourself comfortable, sit back, relax, and enjoy each and every sip of this refreshing drink, Pina colada. To celebrate this day, no need to go to the beach or deck of a cruise ship. Just sit at home, turn on favourite music, and have a drink. Some other ideas to celebrate this day is

Make the own Pina colada drink recipe and share the drink and enjoy it with loved ones.

Read, learn, and inculcate some tips and tricks to get that perfect sip and taste of your Pina colada cocktail.

You can also hang up with your friends and have a celebration or a bash with a sweet, boozy drink.

Don’t forget to #NationalPinaColadaDay on social media and share the celebration of Pina Colada Day.

Also read | Cocktail Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home This Valentine's Day

National Pina Colada Day Images & Quotes-

My point is, life is about balance. The good and the bad. The highs and the lows. The pina and the colada. - Ellen DeGeneres

John turned to me. "Frozen daiquiri?" "Pina colada, please." "Virgin?" He wasn't asking my permission. He was just making sure I knew he wasn't going to try to swipe me any alcohol."That's optimistic," I said. Jennifer Echols

Also read | Coffee: Make Your Own Coffee Cocktails With These Easy Recipes

I saw a werewolf drinking a pina colada at Trader Vic's. His hair was perfect. - Martha Stout

A guy in Greek armor drew his sword and charged, but slipped in a puddle of pina colada. - Rick Riordan

"At the corner store, they invaded a hot dog stand and drank pina colada to sober up. It did no good. - Thomas Pynchon

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain... — Rupert Holmes

Also read | Five Vodka Cocktails That Will Instantly Brighten Up Your Party Mood