Flour-less Cookie Dough Bread Recipe Including Only 4 Ingredients Goes Viral

Bethany Ugarte, who goes by the username @lilsipper on Instagram recently shared a recipe of a Cookie Dough bread which has taken social media storm. The delicious recipe was posted on May 17, 2020, which has gone viral on the internet. The cookie dough bread recipe which is doing rounds on social media has received more than 14k likes.

If anything that has been at the top everyone’s list amid lockdown, it has been cooking and baking. People all around the world are using this time to put together different ingredients and making a lip-smacking recipe out of it. In the same way, this four-ingredient cookie dough recipe is simple to make and can be served as a delicious snack. Hence, Instagram users all around the world are loving this simpler version of cookie dough bread. While a few have commented asking if they improvise the recipe by adding a few elements others are asking for a vegan version of this dessert.

Have a look at how people are reacting:

Recipe of this flour-less ingredient cookie dough bread:

Ingredients needed to bake this cookie dough bread:

1 tsp baking soda

4 eggs

1 cup cashew butter

Chocolate chips to taste

How to prepare?

Step 1: One should whish baking soda with eggs until peaks are formed.

Step 2: Further add the cashew butter and continue mixing the batter

Step 3: Pour the batter into a lined bread pan

Step 4: Add chocolates and bake it for about 25 minutes at 350F.

While posting the recipe Bethany Ugarte wrote how it has been a staple at her house. She added that it is paleo, Keto, grain, gluten, yeast and sugar-free which makes the recipe healthy. It is one of the easiest bread that one can make at home.

Health benefits of Cookie Dough bread

Various online reports suggest that cookie dough bread increasing energy levels in the body. Along with increasing energy levels, it also helps in maintain stable metabolism it provides protein to one’s body. Most importantly, this lip-smacking recipe provides a feeling of satisfaction.

