National Senior Health And Fitness Day 2020: Meaning, Significance And How To Celebrate

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is celebrated on last Wednesday of May every year. This year, National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2020 is celebrated on May 27. The day is organised by the Mature Market Center in partnership with various private NGOs and Non-profit Organizations. Take a look at some more details about National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day meaning

The National Senior Health and Fitness Day is observed in order to create awareness regarding health-related issues and the importance of body fitness of senior adults. The day is celebrated in the United States every year. National Senior Health and Fitness Day is also popular in Canada. The day will be celebrated on June 6, 2020, in Canada. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year the National Senior Health and Fitness Day will be celebrated via live session where a concerned team will provide a number of ways on how one can celebrate this day by just staying at home.

The countdown has begun! The 7th annual National Health and Fitness Day is coming up on Saturday, June 6. We’re challenging all Canadians to get up, get out and get active!



Are you ready?https://t.co/ggxlQtfXKF — Senator Marty Deacon (@SenMartyDeacon) May 26, 2020

National Senior Health and Fitness Day significance

There is an event organised every year on National Senior Health and Fitness Day. The goal of the event is to promote the importance of regular physical activity. Health and Fitness Day is a time to explore the many senior-friendly physical activity options and to understand the importance of exercise and nutrition for ongoing health and illness-prevention. A healthy diet can boost energy and immunity, and regular exercise is necessary to retain bone mass, lower the risk of fractures and reduce the risk of any disease. Apart from this, It is important to have a health check-up twice in a year as a proactive measure. A complete body check-up should be done at regular intervals even though there is no sign of any health complications.

How can you celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day?

People spend time with their grandparents, parents, in-laws to help them participate in the event. There are also various hashtags that you can use to spread awareness about the day. The hashtags are National Senior Health and Fitness Day, Senior Health and Fitness Day, Senior Health Day, Happy National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2020. So, on this National Senior Health and Fitness Day 2020, all you have to do is stay at home and do some physical exercise that will improve your overall health.

