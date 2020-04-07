World Health Day 2020: 15 Quotes To Send To Your Family And Friends

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day which is celebrated annually on April 7. It falls under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO) along with other related organisations. The health of the people around the globe has not been in such threat, in recent time, as it is now due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. But, there are several quotes by leaders to boost one’s mindset and which can be shared to family and friends on the occasion of World Health Day. Check them out.

Also Read | World Health Day: Netizens Pay Ode To Healthcare Workers On Frontline Against COVID-19

World Health Day 2020 quotes

Happiness is the highest form of health. ~ Dalai Lama

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. ~ Buddha

It is exercise alone that supports the spirits and keeps the mind in vigour. ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned. ~ Naval Ravikant

He who has health has hope; he who has hope has everything. ~ Arabian proverb

Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. ~ Maxime Lagacé

After dinner rest a while; after supper walk a mile. ~ T. Cogan

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost. ~ Charles Caleb Colton

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Celebrates World Health Day With A Throwback Picture From 'Raabta'

Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings. ~ Publilius Syrus

Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy and spirit you possess or takes away from it. ~ Ann Wigmore

What is called genius is the abundance of life and health. ~ Henry David Thoreau

Sickness – nature’s vengeance for violating her laws. ~ Charles Simmon

Before healing others, heal yourself. ~ Gambian saying

Your body hears everything your mind says. ~ Naomi Judd

The more you understand yourself, the more silence there is, the healthier you are. ~ Maxime Lagacé

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Makes A Public Appeal On World Health Day; READ

World Health Day 2020 Theme by WHO

"This World Health Day, we honour the contribution of nurses and midwives, recognizing their vital role in keeping the world healthy. Nurses and other health workers are at the frontlines of COVID-19 response, putting their own health at risk to protect the broader community. Comprising more than two-thirds of the health workforce in the WHO Western Pacific Region, nurses are critical in responding to health needs in all settings and across the lifespan. In the 2020 International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, the World Health Day is an opportunity to highlight the work of nursing and midwifery around the world, while celebrating this workforce as one of the most valuable resources of every country."

Also Read | UN Chief Antonio Guterres Lauds Nurses, Midwives On World Health Day 2020