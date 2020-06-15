Nature Photography Day Images To Share And Admire Beauty Of Mother Earth

National Nature Photography Day is celebrated to make us admire and realise the beauty of our surrounding. There is a reason people carry cameras when they go out and about, a little away from the city. Nature is so inspiring and unique, it makes people want to capture every moment, as we might not be able to see or experience it again. This year, National Nature Photography Day will be celebrated on June 15th. Here are a few breathtaking images that we would love to share on National Nature Photography Day 2020.

Images on National Nature Photography Day 2020

There were around 100 nature photography enthusiasts who formed the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) in 1994. These photography enthusiasts were deeply invested in the future of this art form and were also ensuring that people practising it were taking proper steps to protect the subject of their photography. The NANPA helps in bringing awareness to the works that are appreciating the beauty of nature.

It also appreciates people who go out and click beautiful and rare pictures. They also hold a photography competition to ensure people participate in it. However, they say there are limitless possibilities in nature photography, ranging from standard photography to macro photography that helps us capture the smallest details of the natural world. Thanks to technology, it is easier for people to take pictures.

How do you celebrate Nature Photography Day?

Nature lovers and photographers celebrate this day with great enthusiasm, taking pictures of wildlife, landscape or sometimes both. Amidst the quarantine, it is not possible for you to go out and take pictures. But you could take pictures of the plants in your balcony. Nature can be found everywhere, in fact, even in the cracks of the sidewalks.

Source: Dr. Dilwash Parmar/Instagram

Or sitting at home, you could encourage others to see the wonders of the natural world. You could also share pictures from your previous vacations and share them on your social media account. From the window of your homes, you could also sit and admire the variety of birds that come to visit you.

