Meaning Of Global Parents Day In Hindi & Wishes To Express Love And Respect

Global Parents Day is celebrated across the country in order to honour and respect the selfless deeds done by parents for their children. The special occasion generally falls in the month of July most years; however, this time around, the day will be observed on July 26, 2020, Sunday. The Global Day of Parents meaning in Hindi is 'Varshik Mata-Pita Diwas' or 'वैश्विक माता-पिता दिवस'.

Global Parents Day in Hindi

Global Parents Day is celebrated across the globe for the selfless sacrifices and compromises that are made by the parents for their children. In other words, the day is specifically for, “बच्चों के प्रति निस्वार्थ प्रतिबद्धता और इस रिश्ते को पोषण देने के लिए उनके आजीवन बलिदान के लिए”.

On this day, special classes are held for the kids to teach them how gravely they must respect the people that are bringing them up. Donations to old age homes are vividly made to help the needy. These healthy practices try to bring in happiness and celebration in the lives of the people who otherwise dedicate themselves to the righteous upbringing of the children.

On this special occasion, here are a few quotes in Hindi that you can send across to wish your parents "Happy Global Day of Parents 2020".

हे भगवान! बस इतना काबिल बनाना मुझे की जिस तरह मेरे माँ-बाप ने मुझे खुश रखा, मैं भी उनके बुढ़ापे में उनको खुश रख सकूँ

मुझे छाओं में रखा, खुद जलता रहा धुप में, मैंने देखा है, एक फरिश्‍ता मेरे पिता के रूप में!!

मुझे कोई और जन्‍नत का नहीं पता… क्‍योंकि हम माँ के कदमों को ही जन्‍नत कहते हैं।

कमा के इतनी दौलत भी मैं अपनी ”माँ” को दे ना पाया, उतने सिक्‍के भी जितने सिक्‍कों से ”माँ” मेरी नज़र उतार कर फेक दिया करती !

पिता की दौलत पर घमंड करने में क्या खुद्दारी, मजा तो तब है जब दौलत अपनी हो और घमंड पिता करे।

आपको पता हैं, प्रेम अंधा क्‍यों होता है? क्‍योंकि आपकी माता ने आपका चेहरा देखने से पहले ही आपको प्रेम करना शुरू कर दिया था!!

पापा जब दुखी होते हैं तो, माँ की तरह नहीं रोते शायद इसलिए। 90% पापा हार्ट अटैक से हमसे दूर चले जाते हैं।

मॉं और पिता ऐसे होते है, जिनके होने का एहसास कभी नहीं होता लेकिन ना होने का एहसास बहुत होता है।

‘‘माॅं’’ एक ऐसी बैंक है जहाॅं आप हर भावना और दुख जमा कर सकते है और ‘‘पिता’’ एक ऐसा क्रेडिट कार्ड है जिनके पास बैलेंस न होते हुए भी हमारे सपने पूरे करने की कोशिश करते है!

Image Courtesy: Canva