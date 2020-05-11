How To Motivate Remote Employees: Ways To Make Remote Working A Fun Experience

The concept of working in a remote workspace has never gained more importance than now. The recent Coronavirus pandemic has led to people opting for work from home. As much as the idea of a remote workspace sounds cool and comfortable, it also tends to get boring and leads to a lack of motivation at times. So, here are four unique ways you can give your remote workspace a sense of togetherness.

READ:Nirav Modi Set For Remote Extradition Trial From May 11 In UK Court Amidst COVID-19 Restrictions

Ways to Give Your Work From Home Space a Sense of Togetherness

READ:Shekhar Kapur Stranded At Remote Location Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Expresses Discomfort

READ:Work Call Etiquette That You Must Always Have In Mind When You Are Remote Working

1) Coffee breaks infused video calls

One of the best ways to motivate your employees is to provide for a fun and loving atmosphere. Be it a remote workspace or a fixed one, coffee and food breaks should be a must. The remote workspace may not allow people to be next to each other but employees can indulge in a healthy and uplifting 15-minute coffee break while on a video call.

READ:Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Stuck In Remote Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown: Report

2) Video tours of the remote workspace

Video calls are the only resort to connect with your team when it comes to remote working. Along with coffee and food breaks together, employees can also share video tours of their remote workspace. This can be a slight change for them and can motivate them. This also encourages friendships and enhances bonding amongst teams.

READ:COVID-19: Brazil Confirms First Case Among Yanomami People In Remote Amazon

3) Fun video calls

Most often when it comes to remote workspace, video calls tend to be formal and precise. This behavior tends to employees feeling unattended. Encouraging fun video calls can be one of the great ideas to engage remote workers.

READ:Australia: Plane Delivers Pizza & Beer To Remote Areas Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

4) Video game sessions

One of the best ways on how to motivate remote employees is to indulge in video game sessions. Most often, video calls tend to be all about work. The saying 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy' lands to be extremely true in this case. Fun video game sessions can enhance bonding, engage workers, and enhance productivity.