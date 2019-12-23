Naughty Dog Breeds That Might Not Be On Santa's List This Christmas!

Christmas is the time for celebrations and fun. The joy not only touches the lives of humans but the pets they own as well. While all the dogs are loved and cared for by their owners, there also some dog breeds that are naughtier than the others. These naughty dog breeds can create a mess in your house during Christmas.

Here are some breeds that are most likely to misbehave on Christmas

Jack Russell

Jack Russells are one of the most adorable dog breeds. According to Dogtime.com, they are known to have a very bold nature and are also very athletic. But, they get bored very easily and have a mind of their own. They can be aggressive, this is why there is a high possibility for them to misbehave.

Yorkshire Terrier

The size of Yorkshire Terriers might mislead you into thinking that they are harmless, but they are not. They are very feisty and proud. Yorkshire Terriers can become very possessive about their owners and do not care for their size before challenging a dog thrice their size!

Chihuahua

Known to be the world's smallest dog, Chihuahuas have the biggest dog energy that you can find in any breed. They are known for their bold and adventurous nature. This can become a problem for you during Christmas as Chihuahuas are not so welcoming to strangers.

Labrador

Labradors always look for play and activities. Christmas is a busy time so there is a possibility that you might not be able to find the time to play with your Labrador. It is advisable to make sure that you play with them, or they can turn rowdy very soon!

Springer Spaniel

The English Springer Spaniel is named such because of the way it springs at its prey during hunting. They can be very possessive about their owners. They tend to bark very loud if strangers come to your house, so it is advisable to keep them tied up and happy when people visit for your Christmas party.

Boxer

Boxers are also a tough but cute breed. They need a lot of patience and confidence during training. They take time to trust someone, so you need to be very careful when people come to your house for parties, as it can get disturbing for them.

Mixed breed

Mixed breeds can misbehave a lot, but it really depends on the breeds that the dog belongs to. A combination of any two from this list can be considered as 'naughty'. It is advisable to stay smart and take care of your pet!

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are known for their high levels of energy. They are in continuous need for activity and exercise. So it is advisable to not ignore their walks and their time at the dog park during Christmas, as they can get frustrated.

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are very gentle. Their quiet temperament also has a flip side as they can get very excited sometimes, so much that it affects their health. They also have immense nervous energy, so they can create problems in between a large group of people.

French Bulldog

French Bulldogs are one of the most easygoing breeds in dogs. They are very easy to handle, but they can be very stubborn. They can be very territorial, so they might not be so welcoming to the people visiting you during Christmas.

Cockapoo

Cockapoos generally do not have barking issues, but they can bark a lot when they see people approaching the house. They can also get feisty if left alone for long periods of time. They do not do well in smaller spaces, so you need to be careful not to keep them in a small room.

Dalmatian

Dalmatians are highly energetic breeds. They can get bored if they do not get daily exercise. Another downside to them is that a bored dalmatian can turn destructive. So, please be careful of your Christmas decorations!

