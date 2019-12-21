The Debate
Video Of Christmas Tree Decorated With Guide Dogs Breaks Internet

Rest of the World News

A video has recently surfaced on the internet which shows the  Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation, which instructs the guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Christmas

A video has recently surfaced on the internet which shows the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation, that instructs the guide dogs for the visually impaired, coming up with a uniquely designed Christmas tree on the eve of Christmas with some guide dogs from their foundation. Brown dogs can be seen seated at the edges of the tree and the black dogs were seated at the centre of the tree. The video shows the member of the foundation placing the group of guide dogs on blue flat rectangular stools that were laid out roughly in the shape of a Christmas tree. 

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A user wrote, "I can't stop smiling....this makes everything just a little bit better".

The second user wrote, "This is wonderful. My disabled grandson gas a guide dog, a female black lab. She is life saver".

The third user wrote, "Merry Xmas to my Royal Dutch Service Brothers".

Another user wrote, "Wonderful kennel enrichment! I bet atleast one of those is a descendant of Lychee, who I raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind, and send pregnant to RDGDF in 2011!".

Another one wrote adorably, "SO CUTEEEEE! Bravo good doggos<3".

Another user wrote, "LOL during the process. I love it!! Merry Christmas!!!".

Meanwhile, a five-year-old Labrador named River has recently been sacked from her guide-dog training because she was too interested in chasing squirrels and not in guiding the blind. But her energetic nature and demeanour made her the perfect fit for another type of challenge. She has been recruited by Kent Police to become a therapy Dog. As a therapy dog for the Kent Police, River will be helping vulnerable victims and suspects. The labrador will become a part of a pilot project at the Maidstone Police Station in Kent. River will be helping vulnerable and young children who have been taken into custody for whatever reason. Sergeant Ian Sutton of the Kent police said that they often have to deal with people that suffer from behaviour abnormalities, whether it be due to predisposed illnesses of the stress of being at a police station. The Sergent also added that sometimes being detained can sometimes exasperate the mental issues some people can be suffering from and that is why River will be there to help calm the people down and deescalate the situation.

