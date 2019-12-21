Owner Gathers His 17 Sausage Dogs In One Frame To Get The Perfect Christmas Photo

In a very strange incident coming in from Rhondda, United Kingdom, a dog owner lined up his 17 dachshunds to capture them in a single frame. 20-year-old Liam Beach decided to dress his dogs in Christmas cardies and line-up them to pose in front of a camera. The herculean task performed by Liam took about 45 minutes before the sausage dogs went crazy running around the house.

Read: Little 'family Photo' Of 17 Pets Posing Together Melts Hearts

The Strange photograph

Pooches Buster, Daisy, Ziggy, Wallie, Zac, Bonnie, Saffie, Duke, Diamond, Ruby, Kizzy, Sammy, Kansy, Kiki, Lottie, Benji, and Dudley were all on their best behaviour as they stood on Liam's stairs to pose for the camera. This is not the first time that Liam lined-up his dogs to take a picture before Christmas. Last year, Liam dressed up his dogs during Christmas and made them sit on a sofa and pose for the camera.

Read: Hilary Duff's Photo Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Is Sure To Make Your Day

Liam used squeaky balls and a bag of treats to bribe his dogs and make them sit on stairs without moving for ten minutes. Liam said that after a while the all 17 dogs started falling asleep on the stairs and he had to keep them awake to take the unique picture. According to Liam, the hardest part was to make them look at the camera at the same time.

Read: Mouni Roy Vacation Diaries: Check Out Best Travel Photos Of The 'Made In China' Star

In another strange photograph, a woman from Corwen, Wales had done what seemed to be an impossible task for any pet owner. 30-year-old Kathy Smith got all of her 17 pets together to pose for the camera for a perfect family picture. In the photo, eight dogs and nine cats all in the same frame can be seen posing for the camera without any disruption.

Family PAW-trait: Kathy Smith of Wales gets all 17 of her pets to pose for photo. Note the gray Maine coon sitting by the white dog. pic.twitter.com/IYxNTU3fcM — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) December 3, 2019

Read: These Photos Of Abandoned Transportation Will Make You Feel Nostalgic