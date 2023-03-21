Navroz 2023: History And Significance Of Parsi New Year

Navroz or Nowruz, also known as the Persian New Year, is a festival that falls during the Spring Equinox. In India, it is being celebrated on March 21. The festival is celebrated across the world by Parsis and marks the onset of the spring season. The occasion also marks the commencement of the Solar Hijri calendar's first month, known as Farvardin.

Farvardin comprises of 30 days. It is the Iranian Persian name for the official calendar of Iran and it corresponds with the zodiac sign Aries.

Navroz, also called Nowruz, is celebrated by the Parsis across the world. During this festival they clean their homes, prepare authentic meals and wear new clothes to soak in the festive spirit. Parsis worship Meher and Khorshed, who are the two deities of the culture. They rule over the moon and the sun, respectively.

Navroz 2023: Know celebration date

Navroz is celebrated either on March 20 or March 21. This year in India, Parsis will partake in festivities on March 21.

Navroz 2023: History of the Persian festival

The term Navroz came from the Persian King's name Jamshed. As per the folklore, Jamshed conquered and saved the world from an apocalypse or catastrophe that was about to kill every living being. However, because of the King and his kingdom, no such tragedy occurred and everyone lived in peace as there was no excessive cold or heat.

Navroz 2023: Significance of the Persian New Year in India

Parsis in India believe that during the 18th century a tradesman named Nusservanji Kohyaji arrived at Surat from Iran and started celebrating Navroz as a festival. The word Navroz means 'new day', which is why it is marked as the start of the new year. On this special occasion, Parsis come together and pray at the Fire Temples. There they offer sandalwood, milk, fruits, and other items to the fire as a part of the celebration.