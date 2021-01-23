Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 Quotes To Wish People

In the remembrance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's prolific work and indomitable spirit, people observe his birthday as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. With his substantial presence and inevitable contribution to the freedom struggle, he touched the lives of many. His selfless love for the nation was evident in everything he did. From leaving a high paying job to giving it all for the nation, he is a brave heart of the motherland who will be inspiring for generations to come.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Quotes

Changes can never be welcomed by discussions. They would require your actions.

Our blood alone can be the worth of the freedom of our motherland.

We need not be required to live to see India free, the freedom of our motherland will free our souls.

No one can give us freedom until we take it.

A man can only live on with his ideas. The man may die but the idea stage immortal within thousands of lives

The most option crime that you can commit in your life is putting up with unjust anywhere.

Man and money are both non-substantial until the heart of people is filled with undefeatable willpower to make history.

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Freedom is not given, it is taken.

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021

These were a few Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti wishes that you can use on this day. Observation of several programs in schools and colleges makes this day even more special. Children perform patriotic songs by dancing and singing. Discussions of his achievements are also held to remember his immortal contributions to the nation.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes

On the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, let us thank the real hero of our country who fought for us till his last breath. In present times, we need a leader like Subhash Chandra Bose who can infuse us with the same patriotism and courage to create a nation we always dream of. Warm wishes on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. The only way to celebrate this day is to promise to work towards creating a country Netaji always worked for. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. Today we are here because he was there to fight for us. As a citizen of India, we can never forget the contribution of Subhash Chandra Bose towards our bright and independent future. Sending warm greetings on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. He was a Man our country would always need to be a strong and independent nation. Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible. Nationalism is inspired by highest ideals of human race. Satyam(truth) shivam(God) and Sundaram(beautiful). An army that has no tradition of courage, fearlessness and invincibility cannot hold its own in a struggle with a powerful enemy. It’s our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose images

