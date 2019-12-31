New Year 2020: Usher In The Next Decade With These NYE Parties In Hyderabad

Still searching for a "New Year celebration near me" in Hyderbad to celebrate the eve of New Year 2020? You can still plan your evening and welcome 2020 amid lots of music and smiles. Here are four locations you can visit to enjoy and welcome the New Year 2020 in Hyderabad.

1. Gated Community New Year Party

This is one of the best ideas implemented to a part. Whatever you pay here goes to the ones that need it the most. So you can spend without thinking much. The party is at Mayuri Nagar in Miyapur. The party begins at 6 pm on December 31.

2. The Josh 2020 New Year Party

The best part about this party is the DJ around here. It will have the celebrity DJ Sharon. There are fireworks and a New Year countdown. The food and liquor are unlimited and the ambience is great. It is one of the biggest parties in Hyderabad. It is at Dulapally Cross Road in Quthbullapur. The party starts at 8 pm on December 31.

3. New Year At DeccanTraits

This event is the biggest music and dance party in the city. The drinks are unlimited and the food is great. The staff is also polite which comes as an add-on. Seats, however, may be limited. You might want to grab a seat as soon as possible. The party is around Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The entry fees are as low as ₹ 500. It increases with privileges.

4. Sahasra New Year Gathering

The venue here is the best part about the party. It is open and lit at the same time. The ambience is great and the food and drinks are an add-on. The party is grand in short. The price per head starts from ₹ 1,000. The party begins at 8 pm on December 31.

