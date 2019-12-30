Hyderabad: Advocates Celebrate Passage Of CAA, Back NRC

Amid the ongoing controversy followed by violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act, the lawers in Hyderabad gathered at Nampally court premises on Monday to celebrate the passage of the Act. The advocates also supported the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Today, advocates under the banner of 'Advocates For Nation' celebrated the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and also supported the implementation of NRC to weed out the illegal immigrants," an advocate named Karuna Sagar said.

"We also condemn the violence by so-called protestors who are creating a wrong perception against CAA. We advise people to go through the Citizenship Act and then decide whether to protest or not. Muslims are being misguided and no citizen of this country will face any problem due to this Act," he added.

After the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), widespread protests were witnessed across the country. Protests first occurred in the Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, followed by protests in JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with protestors resorting to stone-pelting and damaging public property.

Police criticized for taking harsh measures against protestors

The Police also had to bear the brunt for taking harsh measures on the protestors. Several protestors and police officials were injured in the violent protests. Section 144 was imposed in several parts of the country. The Uttar Pradesh administration is in the process of identifying the people responsible for inciting violence and arson. The damages of public property will be compensated from the people identified.

According to UP Police, the protests have claimed as many as 19 lives, 288 policemen were injured with 61 of them received firearm injuries. The police have also arrested 1,113 persons and detained another 5,558 others under preventive custody over the protests. A total of 327 FIRs have been lodged so far in Uttar Pradesh.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

