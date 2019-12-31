New Year 2020: Pubs And Clubs You Can Dance The Night Away In Hyderabad This NYE

The new year 2020 is around the corner and many of us have already planned how we want to bid a goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020. This eve will not only change the digits in the year numbers but also end a decade. The celebrations in cities with firecrackers, music and dance are unmissable. Being one of the cosmopolitan cities, Hyderabad in Telangana is widely known for having an energetic nightlife. Here are a few places you can step in to welcome the new year 2020 in the city of Pearls:

TOT

The London-style club, TOT, is known for hard-hitting trap music and good ambience. Reportedly, artists such as Justin Mylo, Shiv and Myris come to make people dance to their beats. The nightclub is known for uplifting the vibe of party mood and clubbing scene during New Years.

Price for two: INR 2,000

Venue: 115, Road Number 10, Sravanthi Nagar, ICRISAT Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Spoil

Spoil is also known as the ultimate party destination in the city, especially during the New Year week. This lounge has a dark ambience with thrilling and heady music. It is also famous for is its range of specially made mixed cocktails, finger-licking starters and food, which changes during the new year.

Price for two: INR 1,100

Venue: 8-3-293/82/A/70, 4th Floor, Anshu Colours Building, Road No. 1, Opposite Chiranjeevi Blood & Eye Bank, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Over The Moon

Over The Moon is one of those clubs, where one can spend quality time as it has a cool party vibe along with a partially open terrace. The place boasts of delicious food and a luxurious ambience. If you are lucky enough, you get a chance to spot your favourite Tollywood celebrities. Moreover, this place also has an inclusive bar menu, with drinks like daiquiris, mojitos and more.

Price for two: INR 2,500

Venue: 8th Floor, Daspalla Hotel, Road No. 37, Beside Bajaj Electronics, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Club Rogue

Club Rouge has been popular for its amazing New Year Eve parties year after year. This lounge is the perfect place for a New Year party if you and your friends are in the mood to dance all night long while enjoying the wide range of drinks.

Price for two: INR 900

Venue: SLN Terminus, 2nd Floor, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Aqua

Aqua lounge bar, located in The Park Hotel, is one of the glitziest places for an amazing New Year party. The pool area of the bar has luxurious seating. Reportedly, Aqua ranks in the top 10 pubs in the city, especially for a New Year party.

Price for two: INR 2,500

Venue: 22, 3rd Floor, The Park Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad