New Year: How To Get A Party Glow With A Quick, One-hour Facial

New Year’s Eve parties call for a lot of grooming. You can now have a quick facial done at home to get a glow that will make you shine at the New Year’s party. Here is a look at easy steps for a quick 60-minute party facial.

How to have a quick facial done at home

1. Clean

The first step is to keep your skin clean. Use a wet cleansing brush and apply your daily cleanser. Once you wash your face, use a facial scrub for deep cleansing. You can also make the exfoliator at home by mixing sugar and coconut oil. Apply it on your face in circular motions and then wash it off.

2. Hydrate

You need to keep your skin hydrated to get healthy and glowing skin. You can also use a proper mask for this as the serum will instantly have effect. You can also use the pinching method. pinching your face while the mask is still on. It will make your skin lightly pink. Now, massage the leftover serum all over the face. You will have a natural glow at the end of this step.

3. Freeze The Toner

Take a tray full of ice cubes and put up the toner bottle in the tray. Let it cool and lightly dab the cold bottle on your face. This will help in adjusting the open pores of your skin. Now put the toner in lukewarm water and let it come back to the normal temperature. Now use the toner on your skin and let it stay for 20 minutes.

4. Moisturize

Once you have washed the toner off, use a little bit of moisturizer on your face. Take a little bit of body butter and use it on the places that get drier over time. Do not miss this step as it is the only way to keep your skin hydrated for a long time.

