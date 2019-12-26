New Year's Eve: Interesting Things To Do To Spend New Year's Evening At Home

While everybody around you might have made plans of what to do on New Year's eve, you might feel the FOMO of something great. Honestly, New Year’s eve is not always about partying and wanting to be out on a New Year’s eve, it is completely okay to spend the New year’s eve at home, with your loved ones. Here are some plans to help you spend NYE at home.

Best ways to spend New Year's eve

Make yourself a fancy meal

New Year's eve is all about the countdown. To get things started, make a fancy and hearty meal. Start with appetisers followed by starters and a full meal ending with dessert to last up till late night.

Invite close friends and family

Spend time with your friends and family. Invite them over to finish off the hearty meal. Talk about 2019 and enjoy the evening getting nostalgic. You can arrange slideshow pictures and videos of the year on your TV.

Karaoke night!

Arrange for a karaoke system and host a karaoke night to make the house party a little lively. If you cannot arrange a karaoke, arrange for speakers, a microphone and a laptop to jam on some party songs. This may also work as an ice breaker and a fun way to keep people engaged.

Movie Marathon

Another easy way to stay occupied on New Year's eve is to watch your favourite movies all night long. You can watch a Christmas movie or even the entire Harry Potter series. If you have a group of people watching together, ask each one to pick their favourite film and enjoy the night.

Boardgame competition

Board games can also work as another ice breaker amongst your friends and keep the party engaging. Arrange for games like ludo, monopoly, Twister, spontaneous or Bananagrams. You can even play other games like Dumb charades and housie.

