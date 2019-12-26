New Years Gifts Can Be Jazzed Up In Many Different Ways; Here Are Some Easy Wrapping Ideas

As the festive season dawns upon us, gifting time is here. While many love exchanging gifts, they find gift wrapping a hassle. Many times, people question if it is necessary to wrap a gift because eventually, the person is going to open it in front of everyone. Gift wrapping is a tradition to not only cover the gift with a decorative paper, but it is about going one step further. Questioning whether it is necessary is like wishing for a cake without icing on it. Gift wrapping is an activity that adds anticipation for the receiver and increases the excitement of discovering what is inside. If you find wrapping a gift tedious and want a hassle-free solution, then here is a list of ideas to help you in gift wrapping.

Gift wrapping ideas for New Year

Add a ribbon, bow or pompom

This idea is about adding a little something to a basic gift wrap and making it look attractive. It is inspired by the idea of wearing a red pair of shoes to add a little vibrancy to your basic all-black outfit. You can wrap your gift with a plain paper. Stick a contrasting coloured ribbon or pompom on top of it to add vibrancy and a pop of colour.

Reusable gift wrap

If you are short on time and have absolutely nothing new, then this technique will come handy. Use a thin, soft fabric that is laying around in your house. Place your gift on it and wrap it like you would wrap your lunchbox in it. The fabric can be reused by the recipient and looks decent as a gift wrap too.

Holiday paper bags

Holiday paper bags are a big-time saviour when it comes to easy gift wraps. One does not have to think a lot and gift bags now come in beautiful designs and variations. Just staple the opening of the bag, stick a name tag to it. If it is a plain bag, then you can draw something on it, write a heartfelt message or simply stick a ribbon on it.

