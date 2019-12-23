New Year 2020: Easy And Simple Resolutions To Make And Keep This New Year

As the New Year 2020 is just around the corner, people have already started making a new year-new me list. However, we all know that new year resolutions are a little hard to follow because we often make resolutions that are either too restricted or too hard to follow. So, people have already begun thinking about some new resolutions that will make their lives a little less complicated than usual. So this year, fill your resolution list with some easy and good-for-you goals. Make resolutions that are simple and will help you keep your body and mind healthy. Here are some super refreshing and simple ideas to add to your resolution list and that will help you stay fit and healthy.

Simple Resolutions to make and keep in New Year 2020

Add Citrus to your grocery cart

When you spot all those delicious seasonal grapefruits, oranges, and pomelos then grab an armful. This citrus fruits can help you keep your skin looking healthy because of vitamin C, which helps in collagen production. In fact, an American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study has found that people who ate foods rich in Vitamin C had fewer wrinkles and less age-related dry skin than those who did not.

Add Veggies to your diet

Whether you plan on slimming down or just want to healthy, vegetables are your best friends. Vegetables provide high amounts of vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy life. Including vegetables to your diet will help you stay more fit and healthy.

Keep your doctor's visit in check

Open your calendar app and make your appointments for the year in one sitting. Take a complete body-checkup and see which health check-ups are due and plan an appointment for the same. This year make yourself your most important priority and indulge more in activities that promote good mind and body health.

Cut down the calories in your diet

Who has time to eat healthy food? But this year, promise yourself to gift yourself a cookbook which has a recipe of healthy and tasty dishes. Opt for food items and snacks that are healthy and do not have too many calories in them. Watch and learn some easy and instant food recipes that are healthy and nutritious for you.

