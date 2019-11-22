Perumthitta Tharavad: All You Need To Know About This Cultural Celebration

The state of Kerala has perfectly managed to preserve its rich tradition and diverse art forms. Almost all the art forms here are unique and associated with religion, worship, and rituals. A popular ritual form of worship in Kerala is Theyyam, which is mainly performed in the parts of Kolathunad, South Canara, and Kodagu in the state. These places are living cults of thousands of years-old traditions, beliefs, rituals, and customs. They are a reflection of 1500-year-old heritage that finds its roots in the earliest periods of Neolithic and Chalcolithic settlement in the state. In India, this festival is a representative of a custom of Hinduism performed by the tribal communities since ancient times. It is one of the most popular Dravidian art forms in India.

All about Perumthitta Tharavad Festival

Perumthitta Tharavad festival is one of the ten-day festivals of Theyyam celebration, which is performed yearly. It is widely celebrated in Kerala and Karnataka. This festival has a variety of Theyyams (folk dance) that are particularly named Elayoor Theyyam, Chamundi Theyyam, Panchoorla Theyyam, Muthor Theyyam, etc. On this auspicious occasion, the entertainer dresses up like saints and hereditary spirits.

One would never want to miss this delightful spectacle which is a cultural festival of Kerala. Perumthitta Tharavad festival is a mainstream celebration that is celebrated typically with rituals and customs especially in the villages of Kottamkuzhy, in Kasaragod District of Kerala. A majority of people gather here to enjoy this festival. Perumthitta Tharavad festival is basically a celebration that is performed once in a year and also attracts a wide group of enthusiasts from all over the nation.

Perumthitta Tharavad festival's celebration is one of the most recognised artistic expressions of Kerala. This year, the festival is starting from December 7, 2019, and it will end on December 16, 2019.

