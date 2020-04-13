Pohela Boishakh Quotes & Wishes To Send Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Pohela Boishakh marks the first day and the new year of the Bengali calendar and all the Bengalis across the country celebrate this day with utmost joy. Also widely known as Poila Boishakh or Noboborsho, the festival is celebrated on a large scale in West Bengal, Tripura and Bangladesh. In India, every year, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on April 14 while in Bangladesh, it is celebrated on April 15 every year.

Also Read | Bengali Books To Read At Home During COVID-19 Lockdown | Check Out The List

All the Bengalis love to celebrate this day by visiting temples, wearing new clothes, organising cultural programmers, and spending time with their family members and friends. However, this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak, stepping out of the house to celebrate with your beloved ones is next to impossible. Therefore, here are some Pohela Boishakh quotes which you can share with your near and dear ones to wish them a happy new year:

Also Read | Dol Purnima Wishes In Bengali For Your Dear Ones On The Auspicious Festival

Happy Pohela Boishakh quotes & wishes 2020

Let this year bring you peace, joy and prosperity. Shubh Noboborsho!

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Noboborsho filled with hope and happiness. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

With the sweetness of Sandesh, and freshness of new mangoes, let the new year fill you with a new taste of life. Happy Bengali new year!

Let the new sunrise bring new hopes and new zeal to face the new year. Shubh Noboborsho!

May you leave your worries behind and welcome future with open arms. Let it be a new beginning! Subh Noboborsho to you and your family!

Let the New Year mark a new beginning, welcome it with a grand feast. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Wishing you a wonderful Pohela Boishakh. I pray that all of your heart’s desires be fulfilled this year

Usher a sign of freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the new and start afresh wiping off the woos. May the New Year day and days ahead become one to cherish all through.

May the Pohela Boishakh turn out to be a prosperous one for all in your family!

Greet the Noboborsho with hope, excitement, eagerness and anticipation. Wishing you a year full of joy, contentment, peace and opulence.

Happy Pohela Boishakh! Wishing you a delightful and fulfilling year that you most deserve.

Let us promise to take life as it comes. Do not complain but make it tolerable by accepting the sorrows along with happiness. Life will be peaceful. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Subh Noboborsho! Wish you a contentful and prosperous year filled with love, peace, hope and joy. May the coming year usher all these goodies on you.

From this Noboborsho, let life be steered with hope. Turn things your way to have a gala time.

With another year to dawn, let the optimism, zeal and cheer remain in all the days of your life. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Also Read | Basanti Pulao Recipe: Here's How To Make This Yummy Sweet Bengali Dish In Easy Steps

Also Read | Bengali Literature Pieces That You Can Read In Their English-translated Version