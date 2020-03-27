Bengali Books To Read At Home During COVID-19 Lockdown | Check Out The List

With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, everyone is self-isolating and looking for different ways to entertain themselves and keep busy. However, boredom may not seep in quickly if you are an avid bookworm. There are diversified choices when it comes to exploring books of different genres to satiate your inner bookworm. It gets even more interesting if you and your parents want to utilise this time to explore Bengali literature. Here are some Bengali books to read during this coronavirus lockdown for you and your family.

Pather Panchali

Pather Panchali is a cult Bengali novel penned by Binutibhushan Bandhopadhyay. The literal meaning of the novel means Song of the Road. The novel depicts the trials and the tribulations faced by the Roy family as they shift from Bengal to Varanasi in search of a better life.

Feluda

Feluda is a series of detective books that is penned by the maverick and legendary Satyajit Ray. Feluda revolves around the life of ace Bengali detective Feluda aka Pradosh Mitter. The series of books is proof of Ray's intricate brilliance and will leave you wanting for more.

Sei Shomoy

Sei Shomoy, also known as Those Days is a well-known classic novel penned by Sunil Gangopadhyay. The novel revolves around the life of Kaliprassana Singha along with legendary figures like Michael Madhusudhan Dutt, Keshab Chandra Sen, John Bethune and others. The book also fetched Sunil a Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 1985. Here are some of the Bengali books which will give you a glimpse of the profound Bengali literature and will also take away the quarantine boredom.