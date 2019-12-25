Royal Christmas Tree And Home Decor Of Prince William And Kate Middleton; Inside Pics

Christmas has arrived and many people have put up Christmas trees in their houses. Meanwhile, even royal families have decorated their house for Christmas 2019. There are some photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton wherein one can get a sneak peek into the decorations and the Royal Christmas tree. Let us take a look at Prince William and Kate's beautiful Christmas tree and home decorations as the festive season arrives.

Prince William and Kate's beautiful Christmas decorations

Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate's London residence at Kensington Palace has been decorated and a huge tree outside the entrance of Queen Victoria's former home. White and yellow lights have been strung on the tree. Take a look at the picture.

Belgian Palace

Belgian Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium. The palace not only had a stunning Christmas tree trimmed with lights but also had carol concert set up a week before Christmas. The decorations look extremely beautiful. Here are the pictures of the couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Swedish royal palace

The princess recently shared the picture of the royal palace on her Instagram handle. Outside her house, there is a small Royal Christmas tree which is decorated with lights. Take a look at the image which she posted on her Instagram handle.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Christmas tree at Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's London residence was decorated with the help of a group of children at Camilla's annual party to support Helen and Douglas House & Roald Dahl's Charity. The Duchess helped the children to hang a selection of colourful baubles and ornaments on the Christmas tree. Take a look at the decoration.

