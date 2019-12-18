Kate Middleton Reveals What Prince William Used To Cook To Woo Her

It is a well-known fact that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William were fond of each other since the college days. Their chemistry as a couple seems adorable to millions across the globe. Multiple pictures of the lovers surface the internet and their admirers cannot wait but go over their chemistry with each other. Most of their fans know that the duo dated each other while they were studying at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university. On their recent festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry which aired in the UK on Monday night, Kate disclosed to Berry that when she met Prince William, in college, he tried to woo her in the kitchen with his cooking.

Prince Williams' used to cook to woo Kate Middleton?

During a conversation with Mary, when asked to Kate about the future King ever cooked at home, the Duchess of Cambridge was quick to respond saying that Prince William used to cook various sorts of meals back in college and also revealed that her husband is really good with breakfasts. She further stated that In their university days he used to cook all sorts of meals and thinks that is when he was trying to impress her. Kate also told Berry that it was things like Bolognese sauce he liked.

The Christmas documentary Prince William and Kate Middleton were lauded by the viewers and their fans. Some even compared it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary which focused more on their personal struggles and scrutiny by the media.

