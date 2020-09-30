Purnima In October 2020: Know Dates, Significance, And Other Details

Purnima (full moon) is considered to be very auspicious in the Hindu religion. On this day, married Hindu women and men can fast and pray for the near and dear ones in the family. Across the country, people celebrate Purnima Vrat with proper enthusiasm and eagerness and pray for the long life and wellbeing of their spouses. According to the Hindu calendar, Purnima Vrat is the day observed on the new moon day of the Ashwin month. The day falls on October 1 as per the international calendar this year. However, the calculations to celebrate the day are based on the Hindu calendar.

Purnima in October 2020 or Adhik Mass Purnima 2020 details

In October alone there are two Purnima dates. On the day, special rituals are followed by traditional households across the country. People prepare special meals, eatables as well as sweet drinks to welcome the ‘shubh muhurat’ or the select time. According to Astrosage.com, the day is ideal to make new beginnings. In India, on Thursday, October 1, women and men will be celebrating and fasting across the country. October has a second Purnima date that is on Saturday, October 31. On that day as well people will replenish their body by fasting and offering puja to deities.

Purnima Vrat significance

According to Panchang.com, the day of fasting during a full moon brings positive energy into the person observing fast. This, in turn, brings wealth, wealth, happiness, and prosperity to the household. This is not only done by married men and women but also by people who are yet to tie the know. The day also brings out positive energy due to the placement of celestial bodies, as per Panchang.com. Men, women, and children can only gain by observing this day as per mythology.

Purnima date and time in October and coming months

Here are some of the Purnima dates in October 2020 according to astrosage.com

On Thursday, October 1, the Ashwin Purnima Vrat or the Adhik Mass Purnima 2020 is considered a good day.

On Saturday, October 31, the Ashwin Purnima Vrat is considered a good day.

On Monday, November 30, the Kartik Purnima Vrat is considered a good day.

On Wednesday, December 30, the Margashirsha Purnima Vrat is considered a good day.

