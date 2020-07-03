Purnima Vrat Katha Meaning, History, Significance, And Other Details About This Day

Purnima Vrat Katha is a very auspicious day in Hindu religion. On this day, married Hindu women all across the country celebrate Purnima Vrat with proper enthusiasm and eagerness and pray for the long life and wellbeing of their husband. According to the Hindu calendar, Purnima Vrat is the day observed on the new moon day of the Jyestha month.

Purnima Vrat Katha Meaning

This festival is observed as an important day and married women fast on this day for the wellbeing and safety of their husbands. On this day, the banyan tree is also worshipped where women seek blessings for the long life of their husbands. Married women worship the Lord and listen to some Katha's on this day.

Also read | Buddha Purnima celebrated under spell of lockdown in Nepal

History & Significance of Purnima Vrat Katha

According to the Hindu sacred books, Savitri protected her husband Satyavan from the control of Yamraj (God of death) by observing fast on this day. Thus, it is a rule that women who believe in this Purnima Vrat Katha also observe fast on this day for the longevity, prosperity, and good health of their husbands. They believe in these traditions and do all these things as a token of love for their husband.

Also read | Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan extend heartfelt greetings on Buddha Purnima

Also, as per the Hindu religion and their sacred books, worshipping the Banyan Tree is considered sacred. It is believed that the devotees are bestowed with good fortune by worshipping the banyan tree. This auspicious tree stands for ‘Trimurtis’ which means representing Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma, and Lord Shiva. And hence, observing fast, doing Puja, chanting prayers, and listening to the Katha of Purnima Vrat Katha is considered as a token of love and devotion by married women to her husband.

Purnima Vrat Katha Vidhi

Women must take bath early in the morning before sunrise and wear clean clothes. Married women must apply Sindoor on their forehead.

Devotees can eat roots of the Vat(Banyan) tree on this day.

Prayers are offered to the Banyan tree and the red or yellow coloured sacred thread is tied around the tree.

Rice, flowers, water must be offered to the Banyan tree and Parikrama should be performed while reciting prayers.

Special dishes are prepared on Vat Purnima and Prasad is distributed after the Puja concludes.

Women should seek blessings from the elders and also make donations and perform charities on this day.

Also read | Gautam Buddha quotes on life to share with your loved ones this Buddha Purnima 2020