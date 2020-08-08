Quit India Movement Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Every year, two days in the month of August hold a lot of historical and political significance for Indian citizens. As, not only in the month of August India got Independependence back in 1947 but also on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement was declared. Hence each year both these days are celebrated with a lot of gusto and galore in the country. On August 8, 2020, India will once again celebrate the Quit India Movement Day, the day on which MK Gandhi announced revolt against the British in 1942 which paved way for India's Independence a few years later.

So, celebrate the occasion of Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020 by sharing some inspirational wishes to your near and dear ones. Here is a collection of Quit India Movement Day wishes which you can send to your family and friends or also post on social media. Have a look-

Also Read: Cousins Day Quotes To Share With Your Favourite Cousins To Make Them Feel Special

Happy Quit India Movement Day Wishes 2020

On this Quit India Day let us break all the barriers to freedom and move forward to establish a society based on justice and rule of law.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Quit India Day is no ordinary day, it symbolizes the fighting spirit of our countrymen who vowed to free our nation from the British colonial rule or accept death.

Quit India Day makes me feel proud to be a part of the nation that never surrendered to the oppression of the colonial rule.

On Quit India Day, let us remember the sacrifices made by our leaders for the sake of independence.

Quit India Day reminds us of the greatest leader in the history of our country, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. His teachings on nonviolence still continue to guide the struggles of the oppressed.

Also Read: National Hot Dog Day 2020: Meaning, Significance, History And Celebration

On this Quit India Day let us all take a pledge that we will never accept tyranny in our lives and fight against any form of injustice that is taking place in any corner of the world.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Quit India Day is a proud occasion for us. It was on 8th August 1942 that India demanded complete freedom from the British rule.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Quit India Day offers us the scope to look back at history and take inspiration from the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Quit India Movement represented the aspirations of millions of people who wanted to free themselves of the dreadful colonial rule of the British.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

There are several arguments about the success and failure of the Quit India Movement but none can deny its significant contributions to the Indian freedom struggle.

Also Read:National Hammock Day: History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Quit India movement proved to the entire world that the genuine demand for self-determination of any country cannot be suppressed for a long time.

Quit India Day has huge historical significance for India. It reminds us of the great mass movement organized under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

A mass movement requires a strong leader and we feel privileged that the Quit India Movement was led by the charismatic leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Quit India Day gave birth to a famous movement that fought against imperialism and colonialism of the 20th century.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Mass movements like the Quit India movement proved to be an inspiration for other Asian and African countries that were trying to form a strong resistance against colonialism.

On this Quit India Day let us recognize the fact that service to our nation comes first above anything else.Happy Quit India Movement Day 2020

Also Read:'I Forgot Day' Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know