Rabindranath Tagore, born on May 7, is also known by his pen name Bhanu Singha Thakur. He was one of the most popular was a polymath, poet, musician, artist and Ayurveda-researcher from the Indian subcontinent. With a wide collection of stories, he is also popular for writing a beautiful and broad range of songs and poems.

Tagore's songs and poems are widely used in the film industry even today. Along with a popular collection of songs like Ekla Chalo Re, Tagor also wrote the country's National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration in remembrance of luminary Tagore. Here are a few Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti wishes in English to send to your friends and family on his birth anniversary.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti wishes in English

Clouds come floating into my life,

no longer to carry rain or usher storm,

but to add colour to my sunset sky.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity.

I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds,

and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

Most people believe the mind to be a mirror,

more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them,

not realizing on the contrary that

the mind is itself the principal element of creation.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

The small wisdom is like water in a glass:

clear, transparent, pure.

The great wisdom is like the water in the sea:

dark, mysterious, impenetrable

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you.

Dream deep, for every dream, precedes the goal.”

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

I slept and dreamt that life was joy.

I awoke and saw that life was service.

I acted and behold, service was joy.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life,

your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

Death is not extinguishing the light;

it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

If I can’t make it through one door,

I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door.

Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

Let my thoughts come to you when I am gone,

like the afterglow of sunset at the margin of starry silence.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti!

