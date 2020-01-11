WATCH: Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem At Climate Change Protest

American actor Martin Sheen recited Rabindranath Tagore's poem 'Where The Mind Is Without Fear' while addressing the climate change protesters at Fire Drill Fridays on January 10 in Washington. The weekly climate change protest which is organised by Jane Fonda and Sheens recital has left Indians proud even though the 79-year-old actor did not mention the source of the poem. The short clip of Sheen's recital has gone viral on the internet with nearly 331k views in less than 24 hours.

Before starting with the poem, Sheen exclaimed on stage, "Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us, men," while applauding Jane Fonda. In an encouraging speech, Sheen added, "We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for. Something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh. Something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people where the heart is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free".

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

Read - Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda's Protest Against Climate Change At Washington DC

Indians are proud of Sheen

While the world is applauding the Fire Drill Friday's President for his 'spectacular' speech, mostly the internet users from India are proud of Sheen. While one user called the video as 'thing of beauty', others said 'fighting the right fight with right words'. Some of the Twitter users also said that that want Sheen to be the country's President.

Read - Steyer Wants Climate Change Refugees To Enter US Legally

Martin Sheen reciting Tagore - goosebump stuff. Inspiring, electrifying... https://t.co/klus4GZnvM — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) January 11, 2020

President Bartlet 2020 ! — Francisco (@FJResto) January 10, 2020

That moment when Martin Sheen shows up the President in his own backyard. — The Aquarian Goat (@TheAquarianGoat) January 10, 2020

Read - A First In 16 Years: World Famous Ice Hotel Can't Be Built This Year Due To Climate Change

Read - Kim Kardashian Says 'climate Change Is Real', Twitteratti Ruthlessly Trolls Her