Raksha Bandhan 2020: Various Services That Will Help You Send Some Sibling Love

India has been under lockdown since March this year. Although the country has started unlocking, travel restrictions continue. Amid all of this, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. On this occasion, each year the sister ties a rakhi on the brother's wrist. The festival is the proof of an everlasting bond between a brother and the sister. Take a look at these services which will help you in sending your rakhis to your brothers easily amid the COVID-19 lockdown:

ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion

Services you can use to send rakhis within a city

Mumbai

There are several services that one can avail if you wish to send your rakhi to your brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. There are many gift shops that are offering rakhi combos which can be delivered both within the city and outside too. Through these combos, one can choose their favourite one and send it to their brother. Additionally, one can also opt for local businesses that host a variety of rakhis right from personalised to children’s rakhis with their favourite cartoons. The prices of these range from ₹469 to ₹3000 depending on your choice of rakhi.

ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan Campaign Of PETA Angers Folk Singer Malini Awasthi, Calls It 'malicious'

Delhi

If you stay in Delhi, then you can try out various local businesses. These businesses also have their own websites through which you can browse through a wide variety of authentic rakhis that can start at ₹290. They also offer same-day delivery on the day of Raksha Bandhan too. These sites also offer quirky combos where rakhis come along with a plant or home décor items.

Bangalore

There are several websites of local businesses across the city that offer delivery services for rakhis. Right from hampers, sweets to even headphones, various sites offer a variety of rakhi combos. Some of these sites also offer free delivery on rakhis. If you are looking for religious rakhis then these websites also offer a wide selection of authentic rakhis that you can send to your brother to make him feel special on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Has A Perfect 'Rakhi' Gift, Fans Say 'bas Mujhe Mat Baandhna'

Chennai

Make your little brother feel special by sending rakhis of his favourite cartoon character from various online rakhi shopping websites. These sites offer various combos for brothers of all ages at a free delivery offer. Additionally, one can also try out local businesses that offer personalised gifts and rakhis to send to your loved ones on this occasion.

ALSO READ | When Taapsee Pannu Made Her Siblings Tie Her Rakhi & Enjoyed Perks Of Being Eldest