Raksha Bandhan Campaign Of PETA Angers Folk Singer Malini Awasthi, Calls It 'malicious'

As Raksha Bandhan festival is round the corner, PETA India started a campaign to protect cows. The campaign talked about protecting cows and to go leather free this Raksha Bandhan. However, it received a lot of backlash from netizens. Even folk singer Malini Awasthi took to her social media handles and lashed out at PETA for their latest campaign. The singer pointed out how absurd and malicious PETA India’s latest campaign was.

PETA India's campaign to protect cows this Raksha Bandhan

Here is PETA India campaign

Singer Malini Awasthi responded to PETA India's campaign

Folk singer Malini Awasthi is quite active on social media and does not shy away from giving her opinions on social and political affairs. This time, she responded to PETA India’s leather-free campaign. Malini Awasthi said that Raksha Bandhan is a festival where PETA’s leather-free campaign has no meaning. Check out the tweet below.

This is absurd! Never heard of Rakhis being made of leather! @PetaIndia your malicious

campaign is weird and sick! https://t.co/CswWu9fp8Q — मालिनी अवस्थी (@maliniawasthi) July 17, 2020

When Malini Awasthi's tweet got attention from fans, PETA India responded to her tweet. PETA India tweeted that they did not talk about leather Rakhis what so ever. PETA India defended themselves and tweeted that according to them, Raksha Bandhan was an auspicious day for everyone to pledge to go leather free for life. PETA India further said that considering Cows were our sisters under the skin, Raksha Bandhan is a good day pledge that one would protect them.

We didn’t say it was. Surely you do not disagree that Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life. https://t.co/E8xB68x4Pw — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 17, 2020

Responding to PETA India's reply, Malini tweeted again and said that PETA should run campaigns against festivals which celebrate deaths of animals. The singer also shed light on how for practising Hindus, Cow is an abode of Gods and Goddesses. She said that she has never heard of leather rakhis.

Malini Awasthi also pointed out that preaching about Leather Rakhis is wrong as it is not even a cultural reality in India. The singer further called it mere and malicious propaganda by PETA India. Check out the tweet below.

Rakshabandhan is a hindu festival & for practising Hindus, Cow is abode of Gods & Goddesses.Preaching about Leather Rakhis, which is not even a cultural reality in India is @PetaIndia 's propaganda. Invest instead in protesting against festivals which celebrate deaths of animals https://t.co/YfFZlMD9c1 — मालिनी अवस्थी (@maliniawasthi) July 17, 2020

This is not the first time PETA has faced backlash on social media for their campaigns. Earlier, PETA had faced a massive backlash for their campaign urging people to stop goat slaughter and turn vegan on Bakri Eid. An official complaint with the Lucknow police was lodged, after which, the billboard was taken down for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

