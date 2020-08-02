Raksha Bandhan Quotes For Brothers To Send Across On The Occasion Of Rakhi

The bond shared between a brother and a sister in an extraordinary one. To celebrate this special bond between brothers and sisters, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India every year. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls in the month of Shravana. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 3, 2020.

On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist as a symbol of protection. However, this year amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, not many would get the opportunity to meet their cousins or even their own brothers as they may have been living elsewhere. However, one can send these Raksha Bandhan quotes to their brother to celebrate the bond.

Raksha Bandhan quotes for brothers

A brother is a friend God gave you; a friend is a brother your heart chose for you.

It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea.

There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love of a brother.

As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!

It's hard to be responsible, adult and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a brother whose heart is as young as your own.

Brothers annoy, interfere, and criticize. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolize the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if a catastrophe should strike, brothers are there. Defending you against all comers.

Bless you, my darling, and remember you are always in the heart - oh tucked so close there is no chance of escape - of your sister.

My brother taught me everything I really need to know, and he was only in sixth grade at the time.

He is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. He is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. He is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. He is your teacher, your defence attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, he's the reason you wish you were an only child.

A brother is both your mirror - and your opposite.

We know one another's faults, virtues, catastrophes, mortifications, triumphs, rivalries, desires, and how long we can each hang by our hands to a bar. We have been banded together under pack codes and tribal laws.

Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.

A brother may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self.

