Raksha Bandhan: What's The Reason For Avoiding Rakhi During Bhadra Kaal?

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, is characterised by the tying of colourful Rakhis on brothers' wrists. This gesture not only symbolises the sibling bond but also carries with it a prayer for the brother's well-being and longevity. In return, the brother pledges to protect his sister. However, this heartwarming ritual is accompanied by a time-bound constraint: the practice of avoiding the tying of Rakhi during the ominous period known as "Bhadra Kaal."

2 things you need to know

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30th August.

The rakhi ceremony will begin after 9:01 pm.

Understanding Bhadra Kaal

In accordance with religious traditions, Bhadra Kaal is deemed inauspicious for performing any auspicious activities, including the act of tying a Rakhi. Bhadra is said to be the daughter of Lord Suryadev and the sister of King Shani. Much like her brother Shani, she is attributed with a disposition that leans towards severity. To mitigate her potentially adverse influence, Lord Brahma placed her in the Vishti Karan, a crucial phase of the Panchang or Hindu almanac.

(Sisters avoid tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal | Image: iStock)

Raksha Bandhan Date and Auspicious Timing

This year, Raksha Bandhan coincides with a Wednesday. The auspicious period for tying Rakhis will initiate after 9:01 pm, signalling the conclusion of the Bhadra Kaal. This meticulously chosen time is rooted in the belief that it aligns with cosmic forces more conducive to positive outcomes.

- Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time: After 09:01 PM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 09:01 PM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha: 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM

This schedule underscores the significance of timing in the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. It's a reminder that traditions often carry with them a deep understanding of cosmic energies and their effects on human endeavours.

So, as Raksha Bandhan approaches, and sisters across the country prepare to tie Rakhis on their brothers' wrists, it's important to keep in mind the auspicious timing that can enhance the positive intentions behind this age-old ritual. By adhering to these time-honoured practices, we not only honour tradition but also acknowledge the intricate connections between celestial rhythms and our own lives.