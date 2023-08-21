Raksha Bandhan: What's The Significance Of Tying A Rakhi With Three Knots?

The festive air is about to fill the atmosphere once again as Raksha Bandhan, the cherished celebration of the sibling bond, approaches. Traditionally falling on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, this year's Raksha Bandhan is scheduled to illuminate our lives on the night of Wednesday, August 30, 2023. As sisters prepare to tie the sacred thread of Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, let's delve into the significance of the three knots that embellish this ritual.

2 things you need to know

Rakhi's three knots symbolise the trinity, protection, and eternal bond.

Astrological alignment during Rakhi enhances positive energies and blessings.

Importance of Three Knots

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about the mere act of tying a Rakhi; it's a profound expression of love, protection, and the unbreakable bond between siblings. The practice of tying three knots on the thread of protection carries profound meaning. These three knots are believed to symbolise the divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, embodying creation, preservation, and destruction – the eternal cycle of life.

(Tying three knots on the thread of protection carries profound meaning | Image: iStock)

Knot Meanings

Each knot holds a distinct intention. The first knot, tied with heartfelt devotion, is a prayer for the brother's longevity and well-being. The second knot serves as a wish for the sister's own prosperity and happiness. Lastly, the third knot is a testament to the sweet and enduring nature of their relationship, signifying the protection and nurturing of their sibling bond.

Astrological Insights

According to astrologers, there's a specific orientation to be followed while performing the Rakhi ritual. The brother faces east, symbolising the rising sun and positive energy, while the sister faces west, signifying the sunset and introspection. This alignment is believed to channel harmonious energies and blessings into their relationship.

Auspicious Timings

To make the most of this sacred occasion, adhering to the auspicious timing is crucial. According to the Drik Panchang, the festival will commence on August 30. The ideal time for tying Rakhis begins after 9:01 pm, post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal.

As the nation gears up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with love and enthusiasm, the ritual of tying Rakhi with three knots resonates as a beautiful embodiment of faith, unity, and the everlasting sibling connection. It is not just a thread but a sacred bond that transcends time and distance, strengthening the relationship between brothers and sisters in the most profound way.