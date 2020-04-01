Ram Navami Greetings In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Rama. The Hindu spring festival is falling on April 2, this year and many people will be eager to celebrate the festival with their close ones. However, if not physically present, one can send Ram Navami greetings on the day to celebrate. There are several messages that will come in Hindi and some select ones in English. Here is a compilation of Ram Navami greetings in English to wish friends and family members on Happy Ram Navami 2020.

Here are some short Ram Navami Greetings in English

I convey my warm greetings & good wishes to people of our family on the auspicious occasion of #RamNavmi.

Warmest greetings to all of you on the holy occasion Ram Navami. May the grace of Lord Shri Rama be upon us all forever. Jai Shri Ram.

The fruit of the name Rama is sweet, anyone can taste it!

The portions are opened, see someone by calling!

Here are some long Ram Navami Greetings in English

Lord Rama was the personification of virtue, righteousness, courage & compassion. He stood for values of truth, respect for parents, kindness & love for all living beings.

Lord Rama’s life is a message in itself and inspires us to strive for nobility in thought, words and deeds. May this occasion motivate us to serve our nation and build fraternity in society.

Rama Ji's ride has come out; Leela is always unique to Rama Ji; Rama's name is always pleasurable, ever beneficial. Congratulations to all of you on Ram Navami…

Here is Hoping that Lord Rama Bestows happiness and prosperity in your life And Brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami 2020.

Thunderstorms rose, left the seashore edged, shook the world, When the slogan of Jai Shri Ram echoed. Best wishes to Ram Navami I Wish Joy, Harmony And Prosperity.

On Ram Navami, For You And Your Family, Wishes On Ram Navami.

Ram Navami greetings in English can be sent to near and dear ones where you cannot be present physically. Celebrate by making these Ram Navami greetings in English your status and forwards. Mark the day with good words on the auspicious occasion.

