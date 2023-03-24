Ramadan 2023: How To Keep Health In Check While Fasting

The holy month of Ramadan has commenced this week, as people of the Muslim faith embark on their holy journey of fasting. One must, however, be mindful about keeping their health in check to efficiently make their way through the entire cycle. The best way to ensure good health through this period of spirituality is to always stay hydrated.

How fasting helps the body

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is a seminal experience with immense significance. The act of faith is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims over the world come together as they fast from dawn to dusk - referred to as Sehri, followed by Iftar celebrated with each sunset. This period of fasting also serves as a detoxifying process for the body. This only makes it more prudent to pay special attention to one's own hydration.

Not skipping on water

At a time when the body is not being fed for extended hours, extra care must be taken to keep it hydrated. As a process of detoxification begins to set in, adequately hydrating the body in the pre-fasting hours, will help it process the change of routine better. 2 litres of water each day is advised, though must not be forced on the body. Developing this habit will also help contend with the soaring temperatures, considering Ramadan is occurring in the warmer months of March through April.

Chose foods with high water content and fibre

A very simple trick to keep in mind is to fill the body up with foods that are high in water content. This is a particularly filling way to keep the body hydrated even as the fast begins. Fruits and vegetables are obvious options. Coconuts, watermelons, cucumbers and tomatoes all make for good choices in this regard. Additionally, ending the meal with hydrating items like curd will only further help the hydration process. Fibre-rich foods like nuts and seeds are also suggested which will keep the body feeling fuller for longer.