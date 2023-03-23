Ramadan 2023 In India: Crescent Moon Eludes Eye, Ramzan Fasting To Begin From March 24

In India, the holy month of Ramadan 2023 was expected to begin from Wednesday, March 22. The date and time of the beginning of Ramadan is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday, which meant they began fasting from March 22. However, since the crescent moon has not been sighted in India yet, Ramadan 2023 will begin from Friday, March 24.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that Ramadan 2023 will begin on March 24. The moon in India will likely be seen today on March 23, post which the first roza or fast of the holy month will be observed on Friday.

Lucknow’s Markazi committee had also announced earlier that since the moon was not seen in Lucknow on March 22, the fasting will begin on March 24. Along with India, as per reports, the Ramadan crescent moon has not yet been sighted in Australia and Bangladesh.



Ramadan 2023 declared in UAE

It was announced by the International Astronomical Center (IAC) that the crescent moon has been sighted in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:15 am, which declared that the Ramadan month will begin on March 23.

Giving the following dates:



1st Ramadan - Thursday 23rd March



Odd Nights:

21st night Tuesday 11th April

23rd night Thursday 13th April

25th night Saturday 15th April

27th night Monday 17th April

29th night Wednesday 19th April



Eid al-Fitr - Either Fri 21st or Sat 22nd April — East Cardiff Muslim Centre (@ECMC_Wales) March 21, 2023





Significance of Ramadan or Ramzan

Ramzan is considered to be the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During the holy month, muslims observe fast, avoid worldly pleasures and pray to the almighty. People fast during the holy month to make them feel more connected to God and to make them understand the plight of the poor.

What happens in Ramadan?

Following the moon sighting, the month of Ramadan is declared in a country. Friends and family will come together to celebrate the holy month. At the end of month-long fasting period, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.