Ramadan 2023: Moon Sighting Timings In India, UAE And Other Countries

Ramadan or Ramzan is the most imporant festival for people following Islamic faith. Ramadan falls during the ninth month of the Islamic or the Muslim Lunar calendar and muslims observe roza or fast during this time from dawn to dusk. During the holy month, muslims seek forgiveness for their sins and fulfill their religious duties. Rozedars will abstain from food, drink and other physical needs during the daylight hours. The 30-day fasting period will conclude with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The month of Ramadan is expected to begin in India on March 22 or March 23, depending on the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. In the Islamic culture, the sighting of the crescent moon is very crucial to determine the beginning and end of the Ramadan month. So, while devotees are expecting the occasion to begin by March 23, it will end on either April 21 or April 22.

Know the important dates of Ramzan in India and other Islamic countries. It needs to be noted that the sight of crescent moon will decide the final timings of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

Moon sighting and Ramadan expected date in countries

Saudi Arabia

The moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia will convene on March 21 after the sunset prayers or Maghrib. If crescent moon is sighted today, the month of Ramzan will begin on March 22.

Qatar

In Qatar, Ramadan's expected date is March 23.

UAE

In UAE, Ramadan is expected to commence on March 22.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Ramadan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will begin on March 23.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, Ramadan will begin on March 22, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Kuwait

In Kuwait, Ramadan is expected to start on March 23, 2023, followed by the Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, Ramadan will start on March 23, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on April 21.

Maldives

Ramadan will begin on March 23 in the Maldives. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.

Morocco

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23 in Morocco, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.

South Africa

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22 in South Africa.

Turkey

In Turkey, March 23 is the expected date for Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.

How is Ramadan celebrated?

During the holy month of Ramzan, people of Islamic faith pay a visit to Mecca to offer prayers. Muslims pray to allah and keep roza to show their devotion towards God. During this time, devotees from all around the world recite the Holy Quran.

Rozedars begin Ramadan by eating Sehri early in the morning. Till dusk, they are not allowed to drink or eat anything. After sunset, those fasting enjoy traditional delicacies at Iftar.