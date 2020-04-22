Ramadan Calendar Abu Dhabi 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered as the holy month in which Muslims put in more efforts into following the teachings of religion. During this month, they indulge in spiritual reflection, self-improvement and devote themselves to worshipping the almighty. Ramadan lasts for one month and the devotion commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation and its annual observance is considered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

In the holy month of Ramadan, people observe fast and neither eat nor drink anything from dawn to dusk. Throughout the fasting month, one has to stay away from all kinds of ill thoughts and bad behaviour. People who observe Iftar cannot be violent under any circumstance. Though there is an exception to this, people fasting can fight if need be under the act of self-defence.

Usually, the holy period of Ramadan will go on until the crescent moon is seen. Since the crescent moon is observed and those celebrations are called Eid al-Fitr, everyone who observes Ramadan continues to celebrate for almost 3 days. Ramadan timings vary in different parts of the world. In the United Arab Emirates, as well, the timings for Shehr and Iftar vary.

Ramadan calendar Abu Dhabi 2020 and Ramadan timings

Roza Day Shehr Iftar 1 23 April 2020 04:31 AM 6:49 PM 2 24 April 2020 04:29 AM 6:50 PM 3 25 April 2020 04:28 AM 6:50 PM 4 26 April 2020 04:27 AM 6:51 PM 5 27 April 2020 04:27 AM 6:51 PM 6 28 April 2020 04:26 AM 6:52 PM 7 29 April 2020 04:25 AM 6:52 PM 8 30 April 2020 04:24 AM 6:53 PM 9 01 May 2020 04:23 AM 6:53 PM 10 02 May 2020 04:22 AM 6:54 PM 11 03 May 2020 04:21 AM 6:54 PM 12 04 May 2020 04:20 AM 6:55 PM 13 05 May 2020 04:19 AM 6:55 PM 14 06 May 2020 04:18 AM 6:56 PM 15 07 May 2020 04:17 AM 6:56 PM 16 08 May 2020 04:17 AM 6:57 PM 17 09 May 2020 04:16 AM 6:57 PM 18 10 May 2020 04:15 AM 6:58 PM 19 11 May 2020 04:14 AM 6:58 PM 20 12 May 2020 04:13 AM 6:59 PM 21 13 May 2020 04:13 AM 6:59 PM 22 14 May 2020 04:12 AM 7:00 PM 23 15 May 2020 04:11 AM 7:00 PM 24 16 May 2020 04:11 AM 7:01 PM 25 17 May 2020 04:10 AM 7:01 PM 26 18 May 2020 04:09 AM 7:02 PM 27 19 May 2020 04:09 AM 7:02 PM 28 20 May 2020 04:08 AM 7:03 PM 29 21 May 2020 04:08 AM 7:03 PM 30 22 May 2020 04:07 AM 7:04 PM

