Ramadan Calendar Lucknow 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow

Ramadan is popularly known as the fasting month which is followed by the Muslim population around the globe. Ramadan is observed as per the Islamic lunar calendar. According to reports, Ramadan stands for ‘scorching heat’, as the festive month falls around the time of summer. Even in India, Ramadan falls mostly around May when the summer season is at its peak.

The fasting month, like the name suggests, is when people do not eat and drink between sunrise to sunset. According to Islam, fasting is very important. All throughout the fasting month, one has to steer clear of any ill thoughts and bad behaviour. Anyone observing the Iftar cannot be violent or fight during this pious time. There are exceptions that people fasting can only act in self-defence.

Generally, when the crescent moon is seen, the holy phase of Ramadan is over. Everyone observing Ramadan continues to celebrate for almost three days since the crescent moon is observed and those celebrations are called Eid al-Fitr. Ramadan timings are different in different states in India. In Lucknow, as well, the timings for Shehr and Iftar are varying.

Ramadan calendar Lucknow 2020

ROZA DAY SHEHR IFTAR 1 April 23 2020 04:12 am 6:36 pm 2 April 24 2020 04:11 am 6:36 pm 3 April 25 2020 04:10 am 6:37 pm 4 April 26 2020 04:09 am 6:37 pm 5 April 27 2020 04:08 am 6:38 pm 6 April 28 2020 04:07 am 6:39 pm 7 April 29 2020 04:06 am 6:39 pm 8 April 30 2020 04:05 am 6:40 pm 9 May 1 2020 04:04 am 6:40 pm 10 May 2 2020 04:03 am 6:41 pm 11 May 3 2020 04:02 am 6:41 pm 12 May 4 2020 04:01 am 6:42 pm 13 May 5 2020 04:00 am 6:42 pm 14 May 6 2020 03:59 am 6:43 pm 15 May 7 2020 03:58 am 6:43 pm 16 May 8 2020 03:57 am 6:44 pm 17 May 9 2020 03:56 am 6:45 pm 18 May 10 2020 03:55 am 6:45 pm 19 May 11 2020 03:54 am 6:46 pm 20 May 12 2020 03:54 am 6:47 pm 21 May 13 2020 03:53 am 6:47 pm 22 May 14 2020 03:52 am 6:48 pm 23 May 15 2020 03:51 am 6:49 pm 24 May 16 2020 03:51 am 6:49 pm 25 May 17 2020 03:50 am 6:50 pm 26 May 18 2020 03:49 am 6:50 pm 27 May 19 2020 03:48 am 6:51 pm 28 May 20 2020 03:48 am 6:51 pm 29 May 21 2020 03:47 am 6:52 pm 30 May 22 2020 03:47 am 6:52 pm

