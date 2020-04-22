Ramadan Calendar Mumbai 2020 | Here Are Mumbai Ramadan Timings

Ramadan, also known as Ramadhan or Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is the time when Muslims around the world focus on prayer, fasting and giving to charity. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown worldwide, they would not be able to visit mosques this year and most of them have to pray at home.

People are also seen searching for Ramadan Calendar Mumbai 2020 on social media to find out the timings for Ramadan. The first day of Ramadan is a public holiday in many cities around the world. Speaking about the last few days of Ramadan, it is the time when the Koran's (Qu'ran) first verses were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

How will fasting be different this year?

During the holy month, Muslims wake up early to eat a pre-dawn meal which is known as suhoor and break their fast after sunset with a meal that is called iftar. During this time, the mosques host large iftars. These iftars are held especially for poor people.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many countries this year have advised their citizens to avoid large gatherings. This year's suhoor and iftar will be individually celebrated by each family. All the congregational prayers are banned in several countries and many mosques have been temporarily closed.

In India, Muslims in the country are reminded to strictly follow social distancing during the fasting month of Ramadan especially in Mumbai where the cases of Coronavirus are daily increasing. One of Mumbai's most crowded places during Ramadan, which is Muhammad Ali Road street food bazaar, will be closed due to the lockdown. This will happen for the first time in 250 years that Muhammad Ali Road street food bazaar will not be open.

Reportedly, the owner of Mashaallah Cuisine is planning to request Mumbai Police Commissioner to at least grant permission for two hours during the evening iftars. There are also some specific timings for suhoor and iftar that are followed during Ramadan. Take a look at the Ramadan calendar Mumbai 2020 or Mumbai Ramadan timings 2020.

Mumbai Ramadan timings 2020

Moon Day Sehar Dhuhr Asr Iftar Isha 1 April 26 04:57 AM 12:37 PM 03:54 PM 07:00 PM 08:17 PM 2 April 27 04:57 AM 12:37 PM 03:54 PM 07:00 PM 08:17 PM 3 April 28 04:56 AM 12:37 PM 03:53 PM 07:01 PM 08:18 PM 4 April 29 04:55 AM 12:37 PM 03:53 PM 07:01 PM 08:18 PM 5 April 30 04:54 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:01 PM 08:19 PM 6 May 01 04:54 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:02 PM 08:19 PM 7 May 02 04:53 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:02 PM 08:20 PM 8 May 03 04:52 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:02 PM 08:20 PM 9 May 04 04:51 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:03 PM 08:21 PM 10 May 05 04:51 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:03 PM 08:21 PM 11 May 06 04:50 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:03 PM 08:22 PM 12 May 07 04:49 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:22 PM 13 May 08 04:49 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:23 PM 14 May 09 04:48 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:04 PM 08:23 PM 15 May 10 04:48 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:05 PM 08:24 PM 16 May 11 04:47 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:05 PM 08:24 PM 17 May 12 04:46 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:05 PM 08:25 PM 18 May 13 04:46 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:06 PM 08:25 PM 19 May 14 04:45 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:06 PM 08:26 PM 20 May 15 04:45 AM 12:36 PM 03:47 PM 07:07 PM 08:26 PM 21 May 16 04:44 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:07 PM 08:27 PM 22 May 17 04:44 AM 12:36 PM 03:48 PM 07:07 PM 08:27 PM 23 May 18 04:43 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:08 PM 08:28 PM 24 May 19 04:43 AM 12:36 PM 03:49 PM 07:08 PM 08:29 PM 25 May 20 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:50 PM 07:09 PM 08:29 PM 26 May 21 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:09 PM 08:30 PM 27 May 22 04:42 AM 12:36 PM 03:51 PM 07:09 PM 08:30 PM 28 May 23 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:10 PM 08:31 PM 29 May 24 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:52 PM 07:10 PM 08:31 PM 30 May 25 04:41 AM 12:36 PM 03:53 PM 07:11 PM 08:32 PM

