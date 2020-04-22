Ramadan Calendar Sydney 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow During The Holy Month

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered as the holy month in which Muslims put extra efforts and follow religious teachings as they move towards spirituality. They engage in spiritual contemplation and self-improvement during this month and devote themselves to worshipping the Almighty. Ramadan lasts a month, and the devotion commemorates the first revelation of Muhammad Its annual observance is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. People observe fast in the holy month of Ramadan and neither eat nor drink from dawn to dusk. One needs to stay away from all kinds of ill feelings and poor behaviour in the fasting month. Under no conditions can humans who observe Iftar be aggressive. However, there is an exception to this: Under the act of self-defence, people fasting will fight if need be. Ramadan's holy time will normally continue until the crescent moon is reached.

Ramadan calendar Sydney 2020

Roza Date Shehr Iftar 1 23 April 2020 04:59 AM 5:24 PM 2 24 April 2020 05:00 AM 5:23 PM 3 25 April 2020 05:00 AM 5:22 PM 4 26 April 2020 05:01 AM 5:20 PM 5 27 April 2020 05:02 AM 5:19 PM 6 28 April 2020 05:02 AM 5:18 PM 7 29 April 2020 05:03 AM 5:17 PM 8 30 April 2020 05:03 AM 5:16 PM 9 01 May 2020 05:04 AM 5:15 PM 10 02 May 2020 05:05 AM 5:14 PM 11 03 May 2020 05:05 AM 5:13 PM 12 04 May 2020 05:06 AM 5:12 PM 13 05 May 2020 05:07 AM 5:11 PM 14 06 May 2020 05:07 AM 5:11 PM 15 07 May 2020 05:08 AM 5:10 PM 16 08 May 2020 05:09 AM 5:09 PM 17 09 May 2020 05:09 AM 5:08 PM 18 10 May 2020 05:10 AM 5:07 PM 19 11 May 2020 05:10 AM 5:06 PM 20 12 May 2020 05:11 AM 5:06 PM 21 13 May 2020 05:12 AM 5:05 PM 22 14 May 2020 05:12 AM 5:04 PM 23 15 May 2020 05:13 AM 5:03 PM 24 16 May 2020 05:13 AM 5:03 PM 25 17 May 2020 05:14 AM 5:02 PM 26 18 May 2020 05:15 AM 5:01 PM 27 19 May 2020 05:15 AM 5:01 PM 28 21 May 2020 05:16 AM 5:00 PM 29 22 May 2020 05:17 AM 4:59 PM



Image Credits: Canva