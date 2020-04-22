International Mother Earth Day 2020: What Is Its Significance?

International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The United Nations General Assembly designated 22 April as International Mother Earth Day through a resolution adopted in 2009. Read more to know about the International Mother Earth Day significance, history, and celebration.

International Mother Earth Day 2020

Significance

The looming danger of global warming and climate crisis has made people about the importance of nature. People have also become aware of the importance of maintaining a balance in nature. Many countries across the globe have adopted several days to talk about the importance of nature.

Also read | International Mother Earth Day 2020 Theme: Goals Set For Biodiversity & Zero-carbon Future

Hence, to mark the importance of human beings and nature, International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year. This day is observed every year on April 22. The day was adopted by the UN General Assembly. Back in 2009, a resolution was passed to recognise that the Earth and its ecosystems are our home.

The Assembly also recognised that it is necessary to promote and endorse the Earth and nature. Furthermore, the term Mother Nature has been used to signify that Earth is a nurturer in itself. The term also talks about the interdependence between mankind and nature.

Also read | International Mother Earth Day Images To Share With Your Friends

Celebration

According to the United Nations’ statement, international Days like International Mother Earth day are celebrated to make the public aware of certain issues that impact the entire human race. Hence, to celebrate International Mother Earth Day, many cleanliness drives are initiated. The importance of keeping the environment clean is promoted. Many organisations also stress the importance of conservation of animals to promote a balance in nature. Children are also made aware of this day through easy to understand lectures and activities.

Also read | International Mother Earth Day Wishes To Greet Your Loved Ones

Also read | International Mother Earth Day Quotes That You Can Send To Your Friends