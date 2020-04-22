Ramadan Quotes In English And Ramadan Mubaraak Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Ramadan, also commonly known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. In 2020, the Ramadan is starting from April 25. Here are some Ramadan Quotes in English to share with your loved ones-

Ramadan Quotes in English

Allaah has made Laylat al-Qadr in this month, which is better than a thousand months, as Allaah says...The Night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Rooh [Jibreel (Gabriel)] by Allaah's Permission with all Decrees, there is peace until the appearance of dawn.

Ramadhan is here, Here is Ramadan. Ramadan is coming, The time that is blessed. Ramadan is coming, The time we love best. The month in which the Qur'an was sent; A time of great blessing in which to repent. Fasting for Allah is a great Muslim deed; Controlling desires and Suppressing greed.

O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint

O believers, fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you. So that you may become righteous.

When My servants ask you about Me, I am always near. I answer their prayers when they pray to Me. The people shall respond to Me and believe in Me, in order to be guided.

Even if all the trees on earth were pens, and the ocean inks, with seven more oceans added to it, the words of Allah would not be exhausted: for Allah is infinite in power and wisdom.

Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness and whose end is freedom from fire.

Whosoever recites only one ‘Ayat’ in Holy Ramadan, he will be awarded as if he had recited the full Qur’an in other months.

In His infinite mercy, Allah has

sent the light of Ramadan to erase the night. He has sent the month of the Qur’an so that He might

elevate us and bring us from our isolation to His nearness.