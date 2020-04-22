Ramadan Quotes In Hindi To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones On Pious Occasion

Ramadan, also commonly known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. In 2020, the Ramadan is starting from April 25. Here are some quotes on Ramadan in the Hindi language to share with your loved ones-

Ramadan Quotes in Hindi

एई रहमत-ए-अज़ीम के मेहमान असलम कुरान के नुज़ूल के समन असलम रमज़ान असलम है रमज़ान असलम|

चाँद की पहली दस्तक पे, चाँद मुबारक कहते हैं, सुब से पहले हम आपको, “रमदान मुबारक” कहते हैं|

आसमान पे मेरा अक्स नज़र आ गया है, यानी चाँद नज़र आ गया है. रमदान मुबारक| रात को नया चाँद मुबारक, चाँद को चांदनी मुबारक, फलक को सितारे मुबारक. सीतारूं को बुलंदी मुबारक. और आप को हमारी तरफ से, रमदान मुबारक| ये रमजान की रातें, ये रब की इनायतें, ये रहमतों की नूजूल, ये नेकियां का हुसूल, ये इबादत का शौक, ये तिलावत का जौक, ये गुनाहोन से दोउरी, ये तमाम रातेन नूरी, ये तरावीह के सिलसिली, ये तल्खी।

इस्लाम सच्चाई का संदेश है। हम यहां इस देश में स्वीकार किए जाने के लिए नहीं हैं, हम यहां सम्मानित होने के लिए हैं।

मैं पीछे देखता हूं और रमजान का आधा हिस्सा पलक झपकते खत्म हो जाता है। इससे पहले कि मैं जानता हूं कि मैं अपने पूरे जीवन के बारे में कहूंगा।

अल्लाह उन लोगों के साथ है जो खुद को संयमित करते हैं।

