Ramadan Quotes In Urdu To Send To Your Family And Friends & Mark The Pious Day

Ramadan, also commonly known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. In 2020, the Ramadan is starting from April 25. Here are some Ramadan Quotes in Urdu to share with your family and friends:

Ramadan Quotes in Urdu

اللہ تعالی نے لیل al القدر کو اس مہینے میں بنایا ہے ، جو ہزار مہینوں سے بہتر ہے ، جیسا کہ اللہ تعالی کا ارشاد ہے ... القدر کی رات ہزار مہینوں سے افضل ہے۔ اس میں فرشتوں اور روح [جبریل (جبرائیل]]) کو اللہ سبحانہ وتعالیٰ کے فرمان کے ذریعہ نازل کرتے ہیں ، طلوع فجر تک سلامت ہیں۔

رمضان وہ مہینہ ہے جس کی ابتدا رحمت ہے ، جس کا وسط مغفرت ہے اور جس کا انجام آگ سے آزادی ہے۔

جو شخص رمضان المبارک میں صرف ایک ’آیت‘ پڑھے گا ، اسے اس طرح نوازا جائے گا جیسے اس نے دوسرے مہینوں میں مکمل قرآن کی تلاوت کی ہو۔

اپنی لاتعداد رحمت میں ، اللہ ہے رات کو مٹانے کے لئے رمضان کی روشنی بھیجی۔ اس نے قرآن مجید کا مہینہ بھیجا ہے تاکہ وہ کامیاب ہوسکے ہمیں بلند کرو اور ہمیں اپنی تنہائی سے اس کی قربت تک پہنچا دو۔

حمد خدا کا ہے جس نے ان سڑکوں کے درمیان اپنا مہینہ ، رمضان کا مہینہ ، روزہ ، مہینہ جمعہ ، پاکیزگی کا مہینہ ، امتحان دینے کا مہینہ ، نماز میں کھڑے ہونے کا مہینہ ، جس میں قرآن لوگوں کے لئے رہنمائی اور ہدایت اور علیحدگی کی واضح نشانیوں کے بطور اتارا گیا تھا۔

